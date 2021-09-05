Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BLDE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

