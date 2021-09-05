BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $14.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.01% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

