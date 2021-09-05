Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

