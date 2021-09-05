BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $937.28. 418,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $899.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.