BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

