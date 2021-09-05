Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

