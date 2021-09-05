BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $635.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008624 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

