Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 20.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

