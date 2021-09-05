Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYLOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

