Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

