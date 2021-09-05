Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $296.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.