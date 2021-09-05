Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

