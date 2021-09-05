Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

