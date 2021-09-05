Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,554 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.64 and a 1-year high of $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

