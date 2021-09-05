Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 120.82 ($1.58) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
