Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 120.82 ($1.58) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

