Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $66.36

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.36, but opened at $64.32. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 603 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

