BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $12,233,350.53 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $336.32 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 73.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

