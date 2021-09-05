Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. 1,381,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

