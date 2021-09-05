Bbva USA Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

