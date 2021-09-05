Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.21 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

