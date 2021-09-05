Bbva USA Makes New $310,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

