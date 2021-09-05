Bbva USA Makes New $282,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $42.51 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

