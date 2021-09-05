Bbva USA Invests $175,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.01. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

