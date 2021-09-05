Bbva USA Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,810 shares of company stock worth $306,433 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

