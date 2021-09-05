Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.