Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

