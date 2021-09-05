Barclays Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $66.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

