Barclays Begins Coverage on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

