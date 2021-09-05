Banxa (CVE:BNXA) PT Set at C$4.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on Banxa (CVE:BNXA) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Banxa from C$13.30 to C$11.76 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

CVE BNXA opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.32. Banxa has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

