Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.61.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.73 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

