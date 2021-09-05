Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 137.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.76 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

