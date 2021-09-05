Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $23.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.