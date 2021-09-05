Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $23.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

