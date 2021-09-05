Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $158.44 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

