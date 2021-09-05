Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.43 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $43,884,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $111.80 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

