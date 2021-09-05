Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 208.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

