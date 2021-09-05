Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

