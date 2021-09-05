Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY opened at $48.00 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

