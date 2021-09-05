Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $100.69 Average PT from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. 1,420,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,930. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.