Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $70,229,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.