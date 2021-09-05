Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

