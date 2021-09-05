Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,579 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

TRNO opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

