Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

