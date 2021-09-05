Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $207.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.