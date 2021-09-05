B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$9.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Insiders have sold 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last quarter.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,338. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.61. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

