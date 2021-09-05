B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders sold 149,720 shares of company stock valued at $736,745 in the last ninety days.

BTO stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$5.00. 3,852,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,338. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

