B. Riley Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

