B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 198,124 shares of company stock worth $12,284,005. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

