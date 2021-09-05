B. Riley Boosts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $87.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

