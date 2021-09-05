Azure Power Global Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Azure Power Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Quadros now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Azure Power Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

AZRE stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.