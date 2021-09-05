Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.16. 142,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,333. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

